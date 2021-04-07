10 Best Linux Laptops of 2021

With the provision of installation media formats like ISO images and Live CDs, running new installations of operating systems is as easy as a walk on the beach, especially in cases with our favorite open-source desktop operating system, GNU/Linux.

Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and Manjaro are readily downloadable from their official websites to be easily installed on dual-boot systems or as a complete replacement on some computers.

One common issue, even though it is becoming less rampant, is driver/hardware incompatibility. Without going into any details, it suffices to say that there are several options you can choose from if you want to purchase a laptop that runs Linux from the factory or one on which it is extremely easy to install Linux.

Related Read: 5 Best Low Budget Linux Laptops and Computers to Buy Today

ADVERTISEMENTS

Today, we bring you a list of the best Linux laptops to purchase in 2021 starting from the best overall and then the rest in no particular order. I hope it helps you find the right Linux computer for your work.

1. Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition 2020

The developer edition of the Dell XPS 13 has a base model that ships with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. It weighs 2.641bs and can have its features extended to 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

As is customary of most Dell laptops, it has a sleek design with a 3840 x 2400 resolution and 13.4-inch infinity display which you can update to 4K and it also runs Ubuntu 20.04 LTS right out of the box.

If you’re looking for a stylish and lightweight but yet, powerful Linux laptop to flex with, the Dell XPS 13 developer edition is the best there is and you can buy from Dell.

2. System76 Pangolin 15 Laptop

The Pangolin 15 laptop is a performance-driven quality build computer intended for use in performance-dependent computing fields such as gaming, graphics editing, and environment simulation. It has up to 64 GB Dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200 MHz, and storage of up to 2TB in total.

Among features like a multi-color backlit keyboard, a 1080p HD webcam, AMD Ryzen mobile processors, Ryzen CPU + Radeon graphics, it offers users different build options when buying the laptop such as 15.6 display, USB, and Thunderbolt ports, etc.

You can also run Pop!_OS 20.04 or Ubuntu 20.04 64-bit operating systems so if you’re searching for a computing powerhouse, this is a good option and you can purchase it from the system76 store.

3. Purism Librem 14

Purism Librem 14 is a security-centric Linux laptop specifically designed with a kill switch to turn off its microphone, camera, Bluetooth, and wireless functionality in order to protect its user’s files and privacy. Its features also include a 14 matte display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, Intel Core i7 7500U, Intel HD Graphics 620, at least 64GB, DDR4 and 250GB SSD.

The Liberem 14 ships with the latest version of PureOS, which like it, is also developed by the security and privacy enthusiastic company, system76. If you want a laptop built to respect your right to data privacy, this is a good choice and you can purchase the Librem 14 from the Puri.sm store.

4. System76 Galago Pro

The System76 Galago Pro is a configurable Linux laptop and also one of the pricy recommendations in this list. It is available in 14.1 display, and you can select for it to run Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS with full disk encryption or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for no extra cost during purchase.

It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor coupled with Ethernet and wireless networking capabilities, Bluetooth 5, a multitouch touchpad, etc. It is available for sale directly from the system76 online store.

5. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is an ultraportable laptop that runs an Intel Core i9-7200U KabyLake 32GB RAM with 1TB SSD combined with a fingerprint sensor and Harman Karson Audio. It is praised for its portability, cooling performance, and look & feel.

Boasting a 15.6-inch Full OLED NanoEdge display screen with superb color reproduction, this Zenbook’s sound quality, battery performance, and overall good quality build make it an excellent laptop for running any Linux distribution. It is available for sale directly from the asus online store.

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8th Generation version is a sleek and pricey Linux notebook that runs Intel UHD 620 graphics, an 8GB 0r 16GB RAM, and an Intel Core i5-10210U or Intel Core i7-8650U CPU.

The 2 best Linux distributions to enjoy on this laptop are Ubuntu by virtue of its certification as detailed in the post here, and Arch Linux, given that it has extensive documentation in the Arch Wiki here.

It is available for sale directly from the lenovo online store.

7. System76 Lemur Pro 14

The System76 Lemur Pro 14 is another notebook produced by system76 and it is designed to offer users a portable computing environment and at least 6 – 7 hours of battery life. With it, you have the choice to run either an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with Up to 40 GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz, and a 14.1-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Right out of the box you can either run Pop!_OS 20.10, Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as listed in the system76 store.

8. 14″ PINEBOOK Pro LINUX LAPTOP

The 14″ PINEBOOK Pro LINUX LAPTOP is a powerful 14.1 Linux laptop that holds the record for one of the best Linux laptops out there. Its features include a 64-Bit Dual-Core ARM 1.8GHz Cortex A72 and Quad-Core ARM 1.4GHz Cortex A53, 10000mAH Lithium battery, 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB flash storage, and a multi-touch touchpad.

Being only 329mm x 220mm x 12mm in width, diagonal, and height, this slim laptop weighs only 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) and is perfect for those who always need a reliable computer while being always on the move. It has a base price of $219.99 and you can purchase it from the Pine64 store.

9. System76 Gazelle

The System76 Gazelle is almost a direct rival to the Dell XPS 13″ having boasting an aluminum chassis with a 1920×1080 15.3-inch and 17.3 display, a RAM of up to 64GB, and 2TB SSD which can be upgraded to 8TB.

If you’re able to work without setbacks from its poor battery life, the System76 Gazelle is powerful with a total weight of 2.2kg, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or 1660 Ti, and ports for USB 3.2 with Thunderbolt, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, mic, headset jack, etc.

10. OMEN Laptop15-en0037AX

The OMEN Laptop15-en0037AX is among the most easily customizable laptpps that you can purchase with the option to configure your hardware options and preferred Linux version.

Its main features include a 15.6 FHD 1920 x 1080 WLED backlit display, an SD card reader, a multi-gesture touchpad, ports for HDMI, USB 3.0, an HD webcam, Bluetooth, up to 8 hours of battery life, and Intel HD Graphics, among others.

That’s all folks. You now know the coolest options you have to choose from when you want to purchase your first or next Linux laptop. Which one have you chosen? Drop your comments in the discussion section below.