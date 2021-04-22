14 Best Places to Buy Linux Laptops in 2021

The first time I ran any Linux operating system was when I took an introduction to programming courses. Ubuntu was installed on all the computers in the lab because it was lightweight and accommodating of even the oldest hardware. A few weeks later, I would go on to install Ubuntu for myself on an HP laptop and subsequently go on to dual boot more UNIX operating systems than I can list. This is how my relationship with Linux was born.

Linux systems have come a long way since. The user interfaces are better polished, the animations and effects which make for a pleasant UX have improved, the default apps are more reliable, the installation process is smoother, documentation is richer, data privacy is more centered, and security measures are better implemented.

Open-source distros have expanded beyond the domains of servers, system administration, and programming, into that of personal computing. For this reason, dual booting is gradually becoming a thing of the past as computer manufacturers now ship hardware with Linux distros preinstalled. Another factor erasing the need for dual-booting operating systems is virtualization, but that’s a story for a different day.

What I am saying, in essence, is that gone are the days when you had to purchase a Windows laptop only to take the long route of replacing Windows with Linux or dual-booting the system and then struggling with driver compatibility, among other issues, afterward. You can buy a Linux laptop directly and there are several options available to you.

In today’s article, we present you with a list of reliable stores from which you can purchase your next Linux computer. These PCs have been tested for driver and network compatibility, and they come with a relatively lighter price tag compared to ones that ship with a Windows license. So, without further ado, and in no particular order, here are 10 or more places where you can buy Linux computers.

1. Dell

For readers new to Linux, Dell might be the most popular brand name in this list as the American technology company that develops, sells, repairs, and supports computers and related products and services on a multinational level.

Dell has been selling Ubuntu laptops for a long time now and even has their XPS Developer Edition ship with Ubuntu preinstalled although it is not without a shinny price tag.

That notwithstanding, Dell produces some of the best laptops and computer products available today among which the Dell XPS series. If your budget is smaller, then you can go for one in its line of Dell Inspiron products. Remember that when ordering your computer from their website, you have to search for “Ubuntu” to filter for versions with Ubuntu preinstalled.

2. System76

System76 is an American company known for its high-end Linux computers seemingly targeted at computer developers due to its specifications. While users are at liberty to select Ubuntu as their default operating system, System76 computers have been shipping with their very own Pop!_OS preinstalled since its release in 2017.

System76 manufactures and couples its computers in the United States and has maintained a reputation for producing both cheap and expensive hardware depending on its target customer.

For example, the 11.6″ PINEBOOK is a low-end personal computer selling for $99.95 while the System76 DarterPro7 running an 11th gen i7 CPU with 32GB Ram, 500GB OS memory, Thunderbolt 4, 00, 15.6 display, and a number pad integrated into the keyboard will challenge any machine paired with it. This goes for at least $1,100. So if you’re searching for a top-notch Linux computer, desktop, mini PC, or server, you’re at the right number.

3. Slimbook

Slimbook is a Spanish computer vendor recognized for its cutting-edge technology and interest in building computer systems with Linux enthusiasts in mind. It is the company behind the world’s first KDE-branded laptop and the world’s first custom water cooling GNU/Linux computer, among other cool features.

Slimbook computers offer Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Ubuntu Mate, Kubuntu, Max, and Lliruex (Spanish distros), and Windows for no extra cost. If you so desire, you can opt for a machine without any OS installed. Alongside their desktops and laptops, the company offers monitors, mini PCs, and other accessories with worldwide shipments.

4. Lenovo

Lenovo is another one of the biggest computer vendor names today and I am sure the news of most of the Lenovo laptops being Linux certified brought relief to admirers in the open-source community. Being a high-end brand, the Chinese multinational company offers laptops with a relatively heavy price tag but you can find products starting from $499.

On the online store, you can select to have Ubuntu or Fedora preinstalled on your machine of choice. Shipments are made worldwide.

5. Purism

Purism is an American company prided on manufacturing products driven by data security, trust, and user privacy. First established in 2015 after a successful crowdfunding campaign to raise $250,000 in order to create a completely open-source laptop that birthed Librem 15, Purism has since become a company of choice for users seeking a complete family of Linux products thanks to the Librem 5 smartphone and Pure OS Linux distro.

The self-titled “Social Purpose Corporation” is making waves across the globe with fsecure software for Linux enthusiasts and free international shipping.

6. Entroware

Entroware is a British computer vendor specialized in Linux desktops, servers, and laptops. Their portfolio ranges from personalized computers to business workstations, and bespoke enterprise-ready solutions. Their operating system of choice is Ubuntu and all systems come with a 3-year warranty.

Powered by NVIDIA RTX Graphics and 10th Generation Intel processors, Entroware sells some of the most powerful Linux systems you will need. And these are complemented by their monitor, Ares, and mini PC, Aura. All are available in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Ireland.

7. Tuxedo Computers

Tuxedo Computers is a German-based company that builds custom hardware to run Linux! All TUXEDOs are delivered in a way that allows users to easily unpack them, connect them, and switch them on as all hardware is assembled and installed in-house.

Tuxedo notebooks and computers have both AMD and Intel processors and sell next to a range of accessories e.g. power banks, docking stations, and DVD burners. TUXEDOs are available worldwide and typically ship with a 5-year warranty and lifetime support.

8. Pine64

Pine64 is a community-driven company built to create high-quality, low-cost ARM devices, and more recently, RISC-V devices for individuals and organizations. First known for its Pine A64 single-board computers which made their debut in a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2015, Pine 64 has since grown to become a large, active, diverse community for hobbyists and professionals alike thanks to their Pinebook notebooks and PinePhone smartphones.

Pine64 laptops are some of the cheapest Linux laptops you will find and they make for some of the coolest Raspberry Pi workstations costing under $100.

9. Ubuntushop.be

Ubuntushop is an online market for Linux computers based in Belgium. It specializes in free software notebooks, desktops, and servers pre-installed with Ubuntu+ family, Debian, Elementary OS, and Linux Mint. Other distros including Parrot and Zorin are available on request. All computers are OEM installed and you can even send your old computers to them if you want them to install a lightweight distro on them.

All computers sold on Ubuntushop ship with the option to boot into Tails OS without a live USB and that’s pretty cool. The systems are available in Belgium and the rest of Europe so if you’re elsewhere, contact the shop first to discuss shipping plans.

10. RetroFreedom

RetroFreedom is an England-registred company that sells secure, privacy-respecting laptops. Their laptops ship with a Libreboot BIOS replacement and Trisquel GNU+Linux operating system preinstalled and endorsed by the Free Software Foundation.

RetreoFreedom was initially Minifree, short for Ministry of Freedom until it was rebranded sometime in the summer of 2020. The company aims to provide users with computers that give them inexpensive freedom coupled with a 2-year warranty. If you are fond of using Tor and Bitcoins, then this one is for you. Shipments are made worldwide.

11. Vikings

Vikings is a German-based computer manufacturer certified by the Free Software Foundation and their focus is exclusively on Libre hardware. Unlike most of the machines out there which ship with proprietary boot systems e.g. UEFI and BIOS, their ship with either Lobreboot or coreboot. If you want to purchase server hardware without any proproeraty software, that’s an option too.

Vikings also produce routers, docking stations, and other accessories which are all assembled in Germany and shipped worldwide except to North Korea. Their store has been doing some spring cleaning and has promised to return on May 1st, 2021 with an updated portfolio.

12. Laptop with Linux

Laptop with Linux is a Netherlands-based company that gives users the freedom to select a Linux laptop after choosing its components and operating system. The company aims to provide machines that support Windows and are compatible with Linux in order to prevent users from making unnecessary software purchases.

The product line starts from as little as $489 and climbs to $1,582 – allowing users enough freedom to pick a device that is best suited to their needs. If your laptop doesn’t meet your expectations, you enjoy a 14-day no-good money-back guarantee!

13. StarLabs

StarLabs is a company that initially started back in 2016 as a group of Linux enthusiasts coming together to make computers specifically for Linux operating systems. After a couple of projects, they finally released their first very own laptop in 2018 and because the results were phenomenal, their trajectory has been up since then.

The latest StarLab computers ship with Ubuntu, MX Linux, elementary OS, Zorin OS, Linux Mint, and Manjaro so you’re sure to be getting a top-notch performance. The company also sells accessories e.g. USB-C PD Hubs, DDR4 SO-DIMM, recovery drives, etc., and power cables.

14. Juno Computers

Juno Computers is a UK-based computer vendor shipping laptops with Ubuntu, Elementary OS, and Solus OS preinstalled. Next to their line of computers, they offer an Intel NUC Mini PC called Olympia and Juve – an affordable Chromebook alternative that dual-boots Solus or Elementary OS with Prime OS, an Android-based operating system for desktops.

Their systems are available in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada, some parts of Asia and Africa, Australia, and most parts of South America.

So there you have it, folks! A comprehensive list of stores where you can purchase your next Linux computer. I know of 3 other stores that either don’t look nice or seem to be awaiting a restock: Linux Certified, Think Penguin, and Libiquity. Please proceed with caution.

Are there any others you can add to this list? Let us know in the comments section below.